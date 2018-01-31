Judas Priest Legend KK Downing Announces memoir

(hennemusic) Former Judas Priest guitarist KK Downing will publish his memoir, "Heavy Duty: Days And Nights In Judas Priest", via Da Capo Press on September 18.



Co-written with Mark Eglinton, the project explores Downing's history with the British metal icons, who he joined in 1969 and was featured on all Judas Priest releases from their 1974 debut, "Rocka Rolla", to 2009's "A Touch of Evil: Live" before his retirement from the lineup in 2011.



"As the band approaches its golden anniversary, fans will at last be able to delve backstage into the decades of shocking, hilarious, and haunting stories that surround the heavy metal institution," reads the memoir's synopsis. "In Heavy Duty, guitarist K.K. Downing discusses the complex personality conflicts, the business screw-ups, the acrimonious relationship with fellow heavy metal band Iron Maiden, as well as how Judas Priest found itself at the epicenter of a storm of parental outrage that targeted heavy metal in the '80s.



The guitarist "also describes his role in cementing the band's trademark black leather and studs image that would not only become synonymous with the entire genre, but would also give singer Rob Halford a viable outlet by which to express his sexuality. Lastly, he recounts the life-changing moment when he looked at his bandmates on stage during a 2010 concert and thought, 'This is the last show.' Whatever the topic, whoever's involved, K.K. doesn't hold back." Read more here.

