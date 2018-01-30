Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Luke Combs Laments Releases 'One Number Away' Video
01-30-2018
Luke Combs

(Radio.com) Luke Combs knows the pain of lost love. That's the sentiment behind the bittersweet and ultimately tragic story that unfolds in his latest music video for the single, "One Number Away."

The clip follows a young couple as they go from new lovers to broken up and estranged. All the while, both parties can't stop thinking about the other as the ponder reaching out for one more chance.

"One Number Away" is the third single from Comb's debut LP, This One's for You. Watch the brand new music video for the track here.

