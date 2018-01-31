|
Paul Simon Announces His 'Farewell Performance'
.
(Radio.com) It's been 61 years since Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel recorded their first song together as Tom & Jerry, embarking on one of music's most successful partnerships. Simon went on to great solo stardom and has spent the decades actively touring, recording and maintaining his legacy as an influential figure in folk, rock and pop. But now, Simon could be walking away from it all this summer with a "farewell" show in scheduled for London's Hyde Park. Billed as "Homeward Bound: The Farewell Performance," the concert is set to take place July 15 with openers Bonnie Raitt and James Taylor. No word yet on if this is indeed Simon's last show but Simon has mulled over retirement before, calling it "an act of courage." Read more here.
Simon went on to great solo stardom and has spent the decades actively touring, recording and maintaining his legacy as an influential figure in folk, rock and pop. But now, Simon could be walking away from it all this summer with a "farewell" show in scheduled for London's Hyde Park.
Billed as "Homeward Bound: The Farewell Performance," the concert is set to take place July 15 with openers Bonnie Raitt and James Taylor. No word yet on if this is indeed Simon's last show but Simon has mulled over retirement before, calling it "an act of courage." Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Smashing Pumpkins In The Studio With Rick Rubin
• Jeff Beck, Paul Rodgers And Ann Wilson Announce Summer Tour
• Judas Priest Legend KK Downing Announces memoir
• Eric Clapton Rocks Beatles Classic In Video From George Harrison Concert
• Clutch Announce Spring Headline Tour
• Steven Tyler's Raises $2.4 Million for Sex Abuse Victims
• The Who's Roger Daltrey Announces More 'Tommy' Tour Dates
• Anthrax Stream Live Video For Classic Song
• Beck Announces Additional U.S. Tour Dates
• John Mellencamp's Plain Spoken Concert Special Coming To Netflix
• Maynard James Keenan Addresses Tool Album Summer Release Rumor
• Bob Seger Giving Away Previously Unreleased Song
• Avenged Sevenfold Skipped Grammys Over Rock Snubbing
• Classic Misfits Lineup Announce Historic Show
• Lynyrd Skynyrd Plan To Extend Their Farewell Tour
• Donald Glover Plans The End Of Childish Gambino
• Luke Bryan Excited For Pink's National Anthem At Super Bowl
• Luke Combs Laments Releases 'One Number Away' Video
• Singled Out: Rahn Anthoni's Highway
• Carrie Underwood Almost Received Her First Ever Speeding Ticket
• Logic, G-Eazy, More Featured In New Netflix Series
• Jennifer Hudson Is Handpicked By Aretha Franklin for Biopic
• Brothers Osborne Share Backstage Moments from Grammys
• Blue Ivy Orders Jay-Z and Beyonce to Shush During Grammys
• Chris Stapleton Announces All-American Road Show
• Rae Sremmurd's Releasing Triple Album Says Mike WiLL Made-It
• Migos Release New 'Stir Fry' Music Video
• Alessia Cara Reacts To Grammy Win Backlash
• Ed Sheeran Accepts Grammys With Cat Photo
• Beyonce And Lana Del Rey Part Of Andrew Lloyd Webber Album
• Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto
• Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.