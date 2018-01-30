Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Singled Out: Rahn Anthoni's Highway
01-30-2018
.
Rahn Anthoni

Award-winning Christian artist Rahn Anthoni recently released his brand new "country soul" track "Highway" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

Highway is a song that was inspired because life is about the road you are on. When we go through things in life it takes us where we need to be at the time of the inspiration. No matter if we are good or bad life makes it happen. When you are at a cross road it's time to make the right decision for you. I was thinking on the way the world is when I wrote this song. We are in a place of crossroads in our life and when someone listen to this sing its going to make you think about your destiny.

Love is what we look for in life and no matter what we go through we must choose the way that seems right for us. It's time we take life in our own hands and make the best decision. Look at the road of life as a highway and stay on that road of success.

When we have a chance to live a life of gratitude we take the right road and love all no matter what. highway is the way of life. This is why I'm singled out because I take the HIGHWAY and not the access road.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself here and learn more about the album right here!

