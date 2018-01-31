Smashing Pumpkins In The Studio With Rick Rubin

Corgan delivered the news in a retro-looking post that depicted a photo of him from the early '90s — before his head resembled an eggshell — along with a sprawling caption.

"I share a window (curated as it is) into my crazy life," Corgan wrote after a long preamble. "As an example, we are currently in the studio with Rick Rubin. But unless I show you a picture of Rick sitting Buddha-like at a mixing desk, you probably wouldn't know that."

Last week, Corgan posted a photo of himself sitting next to Pumpkins guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin. In addition, both Corgan and Chamberlin have posted a photo of the same drumkit, implying that are both taking part in the Smashing Pumpkins reunion album. Iha hasn't yet commented on social media and is currently playing in A Perfect Circle. Read more here.