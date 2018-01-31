Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Steven Tyler's Raises $2.4 Million for Sex Abuse Victims
01-31-2018
.
Steven Tyler

(Radio.com) Steven Tyler is giving back. The Aerosmith singer's recently launched Janie's Fund initiative held a gala ball and GRAMMY viewing party in Los Angeles that raised $2.4 million for the abused women's charity.

'The whole reason I'm in this is because I know what happens to a girl if she's sexually abused at 14, sent out on the street to sell crack at 15, her mother has her hook at 16, she's bringing johns home at 17 because she looks older," he told Forbes at the Red Studios in Hollywood event.

'At 18 she's left off at a bus station in Oklahoma, doesn't know where she is or what's going on. She's broken. Now, she, for the rest of her life, has a problem with sex, has a problem with men coming on to her. There are men in America that murder people, they get caught with a gun in their hand they get seven f—ing years! She gets 70 years. Seventy years of her life has been ruined and that f—ing kills me. That kills me." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Steven Tyler Music, DVDs, Books and more

Steven Tyler T-shirts and Posters

More Steven Tyler News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Steven Tyler's Raises $2.4 Million for Sex Abuse Victims

Steven Tyler Announces Inaugural Janie's Fund Gala

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Launches Shelter for Abused Women 2017 In Review

Steven Tyler Addresses Health Speculation Over Tour Cancelation 2017 In Review

Aerosmith Canceled Tour As Steven Tyler Sought Medical Care 2017 In Review

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Launches Shelter for Abused Women

Steven Tyler Returns To The Stage Following Mystery Illness

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Denies Seizure Reports And Reassures Fans

Steven Tyler Addresses Health Speculation Over Tour Cancelation

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Reportedly Suffered Seizure


More Stories for Steven Tyler

Steven Tyler Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Paul Simon Announces His 'Farewell Performance'- Smashing Pumpkins In The Studio With Rick Rubin- Jeff Beck, Paul Rodgers And Ann Wilson Announce Summer Tour- more

Maynard James Keenan Addresses Tool Album Release Rumor- Bob Seger Giving Away Previously Unreleased Song- Avenged Sevenfold Skipped Grammys Over Rock Snubbing- more

Eddie Van Halen Moves To Block Video Footage Release- Stone Sour Star Enters Treatment Center and Missing Tour- Jack White Streams New Song 'Corporation'- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran's Grammy Win Turned Into Political Agenda Debate- Donald Glover Plans End Of Childish Gambino- Luke Bryan Excited For Pink's National Anthem At Super Bowl- more

Chris Stapleton Announces All-American Road Show- Rae Sremmurd's Releasing Triple Album Says Mike WiLL Made-It- Migos Release New 'Stir Fry' Music Video- Alessia Cara - more

Jason Aldean Announces New Album And Streams First Single- Liam Payne And Rita Ora Release 'For You' Video- Lady Gaga Goes Retro For Piano Version of 'Joanne' Video- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Paul Simon Announces His 'Farewell Performance'

Smashing Pumpkins In The Studio With Rick Rubin

Jeff Beck, Paul Rodgers And Ann Wilson Announce Summer Tour

Judas Priest Legend KK Downing Announces memoir

Eric Clapton Rocks Beatles Classic In Video From George Harrison Concert

Clutch Announce Spring Headline Tour

Steven Tyler's Raises $2.4 Million for Sex Abuse Victims

The Who's Roger Daltrey Announces More 'Tommy' Tour Dates

Anthrax Stream Live Video For Classic Song

Beck Announces Additional U.S. Tour Dates

John Mellencamp's Plain Spoken Concert Special Coming To Netflix

Maynard James Keenan Addresses Tool Album Summer Release Rumor

Bob Seger Giving Away Previously Unreleased Song

Avenged Sevenfold Skipped Grammys Over Rock Snubbing

Classic Misfits Lineup Announce Historic Show

Lynyrd Skynyrd Plan To Extend Their Farewell Tour

• more

Page Too News Stories
Ed Sheeran's Grammy Win Turned Into Political Agenda Debate

Donald Glover Plans The End Of Childish Gambino

Luke Bryan Excited For Pink's National Anthem At Super Bowl

Luke Combs Laments Releases 'One Number Away' Video

Singled Out: Rahn Anthoni's Highway

Carrie Underwood Almost Received Her First Ever Speeding Ticket

Logic, G-Eazy, More Featured In New Netflix Series

Jennifer Hudson Is Handpicked By Aretha Franklin for Biopic

Brothers Osborne Share Backstage Moments from Grammys

Blue Ivy Orders Jay-Z and Beyonce to Shush During Grammys

Chris Stapleton Announces All-American Road Show

Rae Sremmurd's Releasing Triple Album Says Mike WiLL Made-It

Migos Release New 'Stir Fry' Music Video

Alessia Cara Reacts To Grammy Win Backlash

Ed Sheeran Accepts Grammys With Cat Photo

Beyonce And Lana Del Rey Part Of Andrew Lloyd Webber Album

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto

Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man

Cindy Wilson - Change

Luca Bash - Keys of Mine

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.