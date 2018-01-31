Aaron Carter Announces First Album in 15 Years And Tour

The singer has been working on the new record for over two years and Carter has a writer and producer credit on every song, including the album's first single, "Don't Say Goodbye."

"For me, it's all about the music. And if there is one lesson I've learned this [last] year, it's to not dwell on the past, but to live for the future," he said in a statement. "Don't Say Goodbye' encompasses everything I went through last year. I am so grateful to my fans and look forward to sharing this deeply personal music which came from the inner core of my heart and soul."

To promote the album, Carter will hit the road this year. See the dates here.