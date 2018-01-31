Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Brad Paisley Paints Predators Mural At Bridgestone Arena
01-31-2018
.
Brad Paisley

(Radio.com) Country music star Brad Paisley has got moves you haven't even seen yet. Fans will be able to see these moves firsthand with a visit to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

He has revealed a mural he's painted for NHL franchise the Nashville Predators inside the team's home base, Bridgestone Arena. The mural was created in conjunction with Nashville-based artist Rob Hendon, with the pair collaborating on the massive mural that covers an entire wall.

"Well, I could always draw growing up," Paisley explained to the professional hockey team's official website about the piece, which includes the Predators' primary and secondary logos that the star painted freehand after just looking at a picture of them.
"When I started doing graffiti, I did it because I had this blank wall at my farm that was about as interesting as that gray wall over there," Paisley shared. "It was nothing and it's right behind my studio; its where I want to be creative. I actually wrote on the wall, 'Sorry, this wall was boring me.' And that's kind of what was happening here. This was the most boring wall in Nashville five hours ago."

The mural--which includes team logos, the Nashville skyline, two guitars and an oversized catfish--is located in the elevator lobby outside of Section 109 on the building's main concourse and can be seen by anyone making a visit to the arena. Read more and watch the video here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

