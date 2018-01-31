DMX Taken Into Custody Over Parole Violation and Failing Drug Test

Manhattan federal Judge Jed Rakoff revoked the rapper's $500,000 bond, and did not mince words during his court address (via Page Six). 'He in effect said, 'Judge, trust me.' That was a great, big lie, a repeated lie, as it turns out," Rakoff said. 'The court went to extraordinary lengths to accommodate his needs, and desires, and he in effect said, 'Screw you.'"

DMX's defense lawyer, Murray Richman, explained that his client was on the straight and narrow until severe illness befell his youngest son, who is just one-year-old, on Jan. 16. The child had to be hospitalized for "several days" with a 104-degree temperature.