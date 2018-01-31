Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Kenny Chesney Announces 'Trip Around the Sun' Amphitheater Tour
01-31-2018
.
Kenny Chesney

(Radio.com) Kenny Chesney will be spending the majority of his time performing in amphitheaters this year as part of his Trip Around the Sun tour. The country singer just announced 21 additional dates that will be woven into his recently announced 2018 outing.

Chesney's tour kicks off on April 21 at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium and will run through August 21 ending in Foxborough, Massachusetts at Gillette Stadium. Old Dominion will serve as direct support throughout Chesney's amphitheater shows.

'Nothing's like the energy of a stadium show," Chesney said in a statement. 'But there's also something about the amphitheaters, where the people are all so close. It's like being with your friends somewhere back home, singing songs and hanging out, and having the best party of the year.

"For us, it feels like the people are so right there, and the songs are driving the night. It's an experience we know No Shoes Nation loves and misses when we don't do it, so this year, we're going to make sure there are plenty of opportunities to see us under the pavilion or out on the lawn." See the dates here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

More Kenny Chesney News

Kenny Chesney Music
