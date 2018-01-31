Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Gives Birth To Twins
01-31-2018
.
Lady Antebellum

(Radio.com) Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott gave birth to two healthy baby girls in the wee hours of Monday (Jan. 29). While no photos of the twins have been revealed, the singer posted an image of two hats initialed "A" and "B" on social media along with a message.

"Our family is thankful and proud to announce the arrival of our precious baby girls," Scott captioned the photo. "They were born in the early hours of January 29th, 2018 and we can't wait to share more about them in the days to come.

"Thank you to everyone who prayed and prayed for these little ladies, and thank you Lord for healthy babies." Scott announced she was pregnant in August 2017 in a post that featured an adorable photo of her 4-year-old daughter, Eisele, beside bandmate Dave Haywood's son, Cash, and Charles Kelley's son, Ward. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Gives Birth To Twins

