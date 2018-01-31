Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Producer Receives Justin Bieber's 'Despacito' Latin Grammy
01-31-2018
Justin Bieber

(Radio.com) If Justin Bieber is wondering whatever happened to his Latin GRAMMY for "Despacito," producer Carlos Escalona Cruz has accepted it on the pop star's behalf.

Cruz, a music producer who's worked with Marc Anthony, has revealed that he received Bieber's award in the mail instead of the one he himself earned working on Anthony's recent children's album.

"This is the funniest way to start 2018," Cruz posted on Instagram with a photo Bieber's Latin GRAMMY. "I was expecting a Grammy for Marc Anthony for Babies and I received Justin Bieber's Grammy for "Despacito" remix with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee instead."

See the hilarious Instagram post, which does contain explicit language, here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

