5 Seconds Of Summer Releasing New Music In 2018

"It's coming along really well. It's taking a really long time to perfect the new sound and direction we're taking," Clifford revealed in a recent interview with Billboard. "I think the reason it's taken so long is because we haven't just wanted to get it to a place where we're, like, happy' We want it to be perfect.

"I think when all the new stuff comes out, it's like a departure of our old sound but it still keeps elements of all of the things we liked about it," he added. "It was just time for us to change. The studio's been awesome. We've just been slaving away, living in there. We're at a point now where we're almost ready to put out our first single."