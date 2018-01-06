Ace Frehley Rocks The NHL Winter Classic

The track from Frehley's KISS-era solo album is played at Citi Field following every home win by the New York Mets, and was chosen by the New York Rangers for the guitarist's appearance as they hosted the Buffalo Sabres at the stadium for the 10th anniversary edition of the annual NHL event.

"It's gonna be harder for me because I don't run around as much as the players do," Frehley told the NHL Network before the game, "but I'm going to be wearing surgical gloves with cut-off leather gloves, so that's gonna help protect my fingers, which is really the most thing I'm going to worry about, I'm going to be running on adrenaline."

Viewers were only able to see a small part of Frehley's performance during the NBC broadcast as the rocker and his band were on stage while the players from both teams were shown entering the stadium. Check out video - here.