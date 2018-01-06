Ratt Reveal Plans To Launch 2018 Tour

The three reunited back in October 2016 and have since played several shows, with former Quiet Riot guitarist Carlos Cavazo and drummer Jimmy DeGrasso rounding out the band.

Earlier this year, Pearcy revealed that Ratt was working on material for a possible follow-up to the band's 2010 album, Infestation. "Warren and I already demoing up some Ratt music for, you know, what's going on this year," he said. "… Who knows? Maybe we'll try to get a record started for Ratt. It's been, like, what, six years ... or something, seven years, since Infestation? ... I don't know how long it's been. It took 10 years to do that. But that''s a whole other animal in itself." Read more - here.