U2 Frontman Bono Reveals Near Fatal Health Scare

"People have these extinction events in their lives; it could be psychological or it could be physical. And, yes, it was physical for me, but I think I have spared myself all that soap opera," Bono said. "Especially with this kind of celebrity obsession with the minutiae of peoples' lives--I have got out of that. I want to speak about the issue in a way that lets people fill in the blanks of what they have been through, you know?"

"It's one thing if you were talking about it in a place of record like Rolling Stone, but by the time it gets to your local tabloid it is just awful. It becomes the question that everyone is asking," the U2 star explained.

Bono went on to put his situation into context, particularly for those of lesser means who've had similar experiences. "People have had so much worse to deal with, so that is another reason not to talk about it," he opined. "You demean all the people who, you know, never made it through that or couldn't get health care!" Read more - here.