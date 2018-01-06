Beyonce, Eminem and the Weeknd Lead Coachella 2018

Beyonce's headliner status was a foregone conclusion, as the superstar was originally slated to top last year's bill, but had to pull out due to her pregnancy with twins.

Other major acts set for this year's California desert festival include Cardi B, Migos, A Perfect Circle, alt-j, CHIC with Nile Rodgers, the Neighbourhood, Vince Staples, Miguel and Portugal. the Man.

Coachella 2018 is set for the weekends of April 13-15 & April 20-22. See the complete lineup - here.