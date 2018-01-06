Carrie Underwood Received Over 40 Facial Stitches From Fall

In addition to the broken bone, Underwood suffered facial injuries that required more than 40 stitches. She called the event a "freak accident" and thanked her fans for their support.

Carrie made the revelations in a letter to her fan club, obtained by People. "I haven't been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up," she wrote. 'In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I'll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told Mike [Fisher, Underwood's husband] that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in."

"I honestly don't know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful. I am grateful that it wasn't much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way."