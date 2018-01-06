In an official statement on the issue at the time, AC/DC thanked Johnson "for his contributions and dedication to the band throughout the years. We wish him all the best with his hearing issues and future ventures."

"I wouldn't have done it like that," Elliott tells the Life In The Stocks podcast. "I can't speak for Angus [Young] and his team as to what their reasons were for doing what they did, but considering that we had a drummer lose an arm and we waited for him, the way that they dealt with it was not the way I would have done it. Put it that way."

While Elliott didn't see any of the Rose-fronted AC/DC shows in person, "I saw some stuff on YouTube, and I think he did a pretty good job, actually. He's a huge fan, so he took to that like I would take to singing a Mott The Hoople song."

"Obviously, there's detractors in any walk of life, so somebody out there thinks he was awful, some people think it was the best thing ever," he added. "So it is what it is, but it kept AC/DC on the road, I suppose. But it's not really AC/DC anymore, is it?," referring to the band's lineup changes in recent years. "It's basically just Angus and the other four now. So I don't know that Brian's ever gonna come back."

