"I just want to take a sip of tea if they'll let me -- they told me there would be tea," the singer quipped. "Oh, it's a disaster. Okay, well we'll just have to rough it. I'm going to be just like everybody else with no hot tea."

While Carey was tea-free onstage, the legendary singer enjoyed a hot cup after the show, and shared the moment on Instagram with an appropriately glamorous photo.

"Found my tea!," she captioned the post, still wearing the furry white coat she sported during the performance. See the photo - here.