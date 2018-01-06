Billy Idol Adds Dates To Summer Tour Plans

That is alongside newly-announced shows in Brussels, BE (Jun 18), Weert, NL's Bospop Festival (Jul 15), Furuvik, SE (Jul 25), Stockholm, SE (Jul 26) and Finland's Juopio Rockcock festival (Jul 28).

Prior to the European trek, Idol will perform at the Welcome To Rockville Festival in Jacksonville, FL on April 29, and the Carolina Rebellion in Concord, NC on May 6.

Idol recently appeared on the Season 13 finale of NBC's reality singing competition The Voice, where he performed his 1982 classic, "White Wedding", with the series eventual winner Chloe Kohanski. Watch that performance and see the tour dates - here.