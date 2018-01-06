|
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Reveals His Earliest Influences (Week in Review)
.
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Reveals His Earliest Influences was a top story on Thursday: (Gibson) Black Sabbath great Tony Iommi has been discussing just how his tastes in his young years shaped the Black Sabbath sound. As a band without any obvious forebears, Sabbath are often seen as unique. But of the time when he started playing guitar, Iommi has singled out UK instrumental quartet The Shadows as the only band he really liked. Iommi told Total Guitar: "The Shadows were the only band that really appealed to me [in the early 60s]. There was rock'n'roll but I liked the idea of an instrumental band and they had a real sort of demonic sound in some ways - 'Frightened City' and stuff like that had an eerie feeling to it. I really liked what they were doing and they had a nice guitar sound for what they did." "So I really tried to get that and I did to a point. Bill [Ward] and myself, when we got together we were playing Shadows songs in the early band we were in, with Cliff Richard stuff and rock'n'roll. We wanted this more raw, basic sound, so I got into playing blues and jazz. And from that it went into what we are playing now." Read more - here.
"The Shadows were the only band that really appealed to me [in the early 60s]. There was rock'n'roll but I liked the idea of an instrumental band and they had a real sort of demonic sound in some ways - 'Frightened City' and stuff like that had an eerie feeling to it. I really liked what they were doing and they had a nice guitar sound for what they did."
"So I really tried to get that and I did to a point. Bill [Ward] and myself, when we got together we were playing Shadows songs in the early band we were in, with Cliff Richard stuff and rock'n'roll. We wanted this more raw, basic sound, so I got into playing blues and jazz. And from that it went into what we are playing now." Read more - here.
• Metallica Declared The No. 1 Rock Artist of 2017
• The Gaslight Anthem Reuniting For The 59 Sound Anniversary
• Fleetwood Mac Stream Previously-Unheard Version Of 'Landslide'
• The Stray Cats Reuniting For First American Show In 10 Years
• The Beatles Lead U.S Vinyl Sales To All Time High In 2017
• Alice Cooper Releases Promo For Paranormal Tour
• Red Fang Launching Their Own Branded Wine
• Judas Priest Releasing 'Lighting Strike' Music Video
• Paul McCartney and Yoko Ono React To Ringo Being Knighted
• Tracii Guns Talks L.A. Guns Comeback Album
• The Bee Gees One For All Tour Live Coming To Home Video
• Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Rocks The Arts And Crafts Store
• Elton John Posts Heartfelt Tribute To His Mother After Funeral
• Greg Lake Live In Piacenza Gets Limited Edition Release
• Ornimental Streaming New Song 'Love Thy Enemy'
• Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's Son Hospitalized For Pneumonia
• Eminem, Jack White, Travis Scott Lead Governors Ball 2018
• Frank Ocean Hints At New Music In Social Media Post
• Selena Gomez Stars In New Ad Campaign Video
• Brothers Osborne Release Epic Song 'Shoot Me Straight'
• 'Stranger Things' Star Sings Paramore And Fall Out Boy
• Miley Cyrus Helps 'The Voice' Contestant In A Big Way
• Songs Fuel New 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer
• Cardi B Has Fun With Vampire Weekend Singer's Meme
• Jason and Brittany Aldean Post Baby Memphis' 1-Month Birthday Photo
• Pink Cried With A Fellow Mom At Grocery Store
• Thomas Rhett Shared Ambitious Goal For 2018
• Charlie Puth Helps Excited Grandma Fan Celebrate
• Jana Kramer Renews Her Wedding Vows
• Taylor Swift Camp Moves To Have 'Shake It Off' Lawsuit Dismissed
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
• Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall
• Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds
• The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman
• Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels
• iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017
• Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox
• Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center
• Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)
• Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran
• Holiday Gift Guide: Jethro Tull - Songs from the Wood: The Country Set
• Holiday Gift Guide: Queen - News of the World: 40th Anniversary Edition
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.