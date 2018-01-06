|
Chris Cornell Fans Told Not To Film At His Gravesite (Week in Review)
.
Chris Cornell Fans Told Not To Film At His Gravesite was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Chris Cornell's management team are advising fans that filming at the late Soundgarden singer's gravesite at the Hollywood Forever cemetery is not permitted. "We understand that some of Chris's fans wish to video their visits at Hollywood Forever, but we've had confirmation that it's against their policy," tweeted the singer's management alongside a letter from the institution to his widow, Vicky. "We'd like to thank everyone for their understanding." Noting that Cornell's fans "are always respectful of his space and leave sweet gifts and notes," Noelle Berman, the Director of Private Estates for Hollywood Forever advises Vicky in the letter of the company's strict no-filming policy as a way of protecting "the privacy of all the families who have entrusted us to care for their loved ones." Berman goes on to further explain that while the company maintains an "open gate" policy that provides access to all areas, security in "instructed to stop anyone filming" and "instructed to be polite but firm" in this regard. "It is an honor to have your husband with us," adds the Director. "We love that so many of his fans visit and spend the day here. Every time I pass his area, there is someone there visiting Chris. It is beautiful to see and reminds me how special and adored your husband is." Read more - here.
