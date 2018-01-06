Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Gene Simmons' Son Speaks Out About Sexual Misconduct Allegations (Week in Review)

.
KISS

Gene Simmons' Son Speaks Out About Sexual Misconduct Allegations was a top story on Thursday: KISS bassist and cofounder Gene Simmons' son Nick said in a recent media encounter that he believes his father's side of the story about a recent allegation of sexual misconduct.

A "Jane Doe" lawsuit was filed against the rockstar from an anonymous woman claiming that Gene had placed his hand on her knee and allegedly groped her. Simmons told Ultimate Classic Rock "I look forward to my day in court where the evidence will prove my innocence."

TMZ ran into Simmons's son Nick and asked him about the allegations. He said, (via UCR) "We've heard someone came forward and he's told us it was a straight-up lie. He's my dad. I believe him … No one is accusing him of not being an abrasive kind of a--hole, but I think there's a hard line to draw between being unlikeable and being an abrasive personality, and being someone who abuses people or molests people.

"I always think of this movement as sort of like a nuclear bomb… you hit the targets that need to be hit, like Weinstein, monsters - and there's collateral damage because of groupthink and mob mentality. So I think this is somebody who is taking advantage of a good thing for selfish reasons." Read more - here.

