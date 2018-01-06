Johnny Marr Reveals He Is Often Mistaken For Noel Gallagher

Thirty years on, the irony is not lost on Johnny Marr. The two Mancunian stringsmiths have been firm friends for years - Marr has been a guest on Oasis albums, as well as Gallagher's own High Flying Birds/solo releases - but Marr says now he is regularly mistaken for the man who once copied his look.

Marr has done an interview for Gallagher's official Facebook page, and the Smiths legend reveals: "I think he (Noel) thought I was joking about this till he saw it... Where if I'm walking around every week, every month and someone says: 'Are you Noel Gallagher?'"

He added: "And I'm obviously not Noel, right, but it's because I look like a guitar player, so he's become the sort of generic term for rock musician…"