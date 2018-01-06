Keith Urban Pays Tribute To Rock Stars Lost In 2018

His ambitious medley included snippets from Tom Petty, Gregg Allman, Chuck Berry, Don Williams, Glen Campbell, Montgomery Gentry (who lost Troy Gentry) and AC/DC (who lost Malcolm Young).

Urban began the tribute by playing a section of Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun" in memory of the band's frontman Chris Cornell, who committed suicide in May. Cornell's widow Vicky saw the performance and shared an Instagram post thanking Urban for including her late husband's music in the medley.

"Thank you @keithurban for the beautiful tribute for @chriscornellofficial – bringing in the New Year with his memory," she wrote. Watch Urban's full tribute - here.