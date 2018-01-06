|
King Gizzard Meet Goal Of Five Albums Released In A Year (Week in Review)
King Gizzard Meet Goal Of Five Albums Released In A Year was a top story on Thursday: (Gibson) Back at the end of 2016, Australian rockers King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard revealed an ambitious plan for the next year. They announced that they'd be upping their normal album frequency - already close to two albums per year - to five for 2017. That's right, they promised to deliver five full-length albums in one calendar year. A few days ago, on December 31, the Melbourne-based seven-piece band led by frontman Stu Mackenzie, dropped album number five, titled Gumboot Soup. The album followed on from Flying Microtonal Banana (released 24 February 2017), Murder Of The Universe (released 23 June 2017), Sketches Of Brunswick East (18 August 2017) and free release Polygondwanaland (released 17 November 2017). In a statement at the end of their grand artistic endeavour, Mackenzie said, "We don't expect everyone to like everything that we release, but I hope people can view these five records as one body of work. They've been made at the same time, by the same people, in the same place, and they all overlap." Read more - here.
