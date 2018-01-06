Rare Piece Of John Lennon Memorabilia Headed for Auction

U.K. auction house H&H Classics will put the 1969 Honda Z50A up for sale on March 4 at the National Motorcycle Museum in Solihull. According to NME, experts estimate the bike will fetch at least £30,000--more than $48,000 in U.S. dollars.

"Naturally we are thrilled to be entrusted with the marketing and sale of this bike, given its extraordinary provenance," said Mark Bryan, head of sales for H&H classics motorcycle department.