Elton John Posts Heartfelt Tribute To His Mother After Funeral

"Dear Mum Today's funeral was perfect," the pop legend captioned the photo. "Having the service in the family chapel and attended by your brother and sister brought us all comfort. Having the service where Nan lived out her final days brought you and your Mother back together again.

Tomorrow your friends will gather separately to say their good byes. I've chosen all the music so everything will be just right. Thank-you for bringing me into the world and for all that you have done for me. Love, Elton #RIP."

John mourned his mother's passing publicly during a show in Hamburg, Germany, last month, dedicating "Your Song" to her memory. See the post - here.