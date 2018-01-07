Greg Lake Live In Piacenza Gets Limited Edition Release

Recorded in sound-demonstration quality this is the documentary of Greg Lake's last tour, recorded on November 28, 2012 in a sold out Teatro Municipale in Piacenza. It was a very special, magical evening, as Greg remembered in his outstanding autobiography, Lucky Man.

The audience was so warm and he gave such a passionate performance. The Mayor of Piacenza and all the municipality attended the concert and went on stage thanking Mr. Lake for opening the "Musiche Nuove in Piacenza" festival. The concert was a triumph and eventually on January 9, 2016 the trustees of Conservatorio Nicolini of Piacenza gave Greg Lake the first honorary degree ever given by a Conservatorio.

This is a wonderful record, bringing the "Songs Of A Lifetime" project to its highest point. Exclusively for this concert, Greg performed with 3 special guests: Le Orme's leader Aldo Tagliapietra, ex PFM and Acqua Fragile's great vocalist Bernardo Lanzetti and the young talented Annie Barbazza, making the Piacenza show even more special and rare. It was Greg's wish that a precious, audiophile limited edition would re-launch his Manticore Label. Read more - here.