Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Justin Timberlake Releases Video For New Single 'Filthy' (Week in Review)

.
Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake Releases Video For New Single 'Filthy' was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) Justin Timberlake has released his highly anticipated new single "Filthy." The new track comes courtesy of a music video starring a dancing robot, which was directed by Mark Romanek (the two previously teamed for the "Can't Stop The Feeling" visual).

As previously reported In the Mark Romanek directed clip, Timberlake adopts Steve Job's signature look and bounds onto a stage wearing a turtleneck, glasses and a headset microphone as he addresses an applauding audience, the song's bombastic intro plays in the background.

The song is the lead single from Timberlake's fourth studio album Man of the Woods, which is set to be released on Feb 2. Two days later, the singer will hit the stage to headline the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show. Watch the video - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Justin Timberlake Music, DVDs, Books and more

Justin Timberlake T-shirts and Posters

More Justin Timberlake News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Chris Stapleton Leads Guests On Justin Timberlake's New Album

Justin Timberlake Releases Video For New Single 'Filthy'

Justin Timberlake Announces 'Filthy' New Song

Justin Timberlake Announces New Album 'Man of the Woods'

Justin Timberlake Sparks Man Of The Woods Speculation

Justin Timberlake Calls On Men To Speak Up And Support Women

Justin Timberlake Sings National Anthem With Stephen Colbert

Justin Timberlake's New Studio Album is Almost Done

Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Go 'Toy Story' for Halloween

Justin Timberlake Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Jessica Biel


More Stories for Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Reunion Now In Top 5 Tours Of All Time- Metallica Declared The No. 1 Rock Artist of 2017- The Gaslight Anthem Reuniting For The 59 Sound Anniversary- more

Recap: 'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer- Guns N' Roses' Slash Recalls Reuniting With Axl Rose- A Perfect Circle Kick Off 2018 With New Song- more

Gene Simmons' Son Speaks Out About Sexual Misconduct Allegations- The Distillers Reunion Teased With Video- Paul McCartney Aims To Put Out New Album This Year- more

Page Too:
Chris Stapleton Leads Guests On Justin Timberlake's New Album- Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's Son Hospitalized For Pneumonia- Eminem, Jack White, Lead Governors Ball- more

Page Too Rewind: Carrie Underwood Received Over 40 Facial Stitches From Fall- Justin Timberlake Announces New Album 'Man of the Woods'- Ed Sheeran The Simpsons Appearance Preview- more

Taylor Swift Camp Moves To Have 'Shake It Off' Lawsuit Dismissed- Justin Timberlake Releases Video For New Single 'Filthy'- Kendrick Lamar and Sza Debuts New Track- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Reunion Now In Top 5 Tours Of All Time

Metallica Declared The No. 1 Rock Artist of 2017

The Gaslight Anthem Reuniting For The 59 Sound Anniversary

Fleetwood Mac Stream Previously-Unheard Version Of 'Landslide'

The Stray Cats Reuniting For First American Show In 10 Years

The Beatles Lead U.S Vinyl Sales To All Time High In 2017

Alice Cooper Releases Promo For Paranormal Tour

Red Fang Launching Their Own Branded Wine

Judas Priest Releasing 'Lighting Strike' Music Video

Paul McCartney and Yoko Ono React To Ringo Being Knighted

Tracii Guns Talks L.A. Guns Comeback Album

The Bee Gees One For All Tour Live Coming To Home Video

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Rocks The Arts And Crafts Store

Elton John Posts Heartfelt Tribute To His Mother After Funeral

Greg Lake Live In Piacenza Gets Limited Edition Release

Ornimental Streaming New Song 'Love Thy Enemy'

• more

Page Too News Stories
Chris Stapleton Leads Guests On Justin Timberlake's New Album

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's Son Hospitalized For Pneumonia

Eminem, Jack White, Travis Scott Lead Governors Ball 2018

Frank Ocean Hints At New Music In Social Media Post

Selena Gomez Stars In New Ad Campaign Video

Brothers Osborne Release Epic Song 'Shoot Me Straight'

'Stranger Things' Star Sings Paramore And Fall Out Boy

Miley Cyrus Helps 'The Voice' Contestant In A Big Way

Songs Fuel New 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer

Cardi B Has Fun With Vampire Weekend Singer's Meme

Jason and Brittany Aldean Post Baby Memphis' 1-Month Birthday Photo

Pink Cried With A Fellow Mom At Grocery Store

Thomas Rhett Shared Ambitious Goal For 2018

Charlie Puth Helps Excited Grandma Fan Celebrate

Jana Kramer Renews Her Wedding Vows

Taylor Swift Camp Moves To Have 'Shake It Off' Lawsuit Dismissed

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman

Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017

Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox

Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center

Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran

Holiday Gift Guide: Jethro Tull - Songs from the Wood: The Country Set

Holiday Gift Guide: Queen - News of the World: 40th Anniversary Edition

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.