Metallica Declared The No. 1 Rock Artist of 2017

The veteran metal outfit topped the rock list ahead of Imagine Dragons, The Beatles, Linkin Park and Twenty One Pilots after delivering a combined total of 1,836,000 album sales, TEA (track-equivalent albums, a unit of measurement where 10 paid downloads equal one album) and SEA (on-demand audio streaming-equivalent albums, another unit of measurement where 1,500 streams equal one album).

Metallica's tenth release, "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct", also placed at No. 3 on the Top Rock Albums of 2017 in the Nielsen Music review, behind projects by Imagine Dragons ("Evolve") and Twenty One Pilots ("Blurryface").

The band recently dominated the year-end Billboard rock charts in the US, where they landed at No. 1 on their Top Rock Albums and Hard Rock Albums rankings. Read more - here.