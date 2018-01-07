Paul McCartney and Yoko Ono React To Ringo Being Knighted

"Dear Sir Ringo," Ono wrote, in a tweet. "I am very happy that you have received this honour from the Queen. It's about time! Huge congratulations! I am delighted for you and your family. It is an honour for everyone in the Beatles family and I love you very much."

Ono's sentiments come just a few days after McCartney posted his own congratulations. "Huge congrats Sir Ringo!" wrote McCartney. "Sir Richard Starkey has a nice ring to it. Best drummer, best pal!" - here.