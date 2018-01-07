The Bee Gees One For All Tour Live Coming To Home Video

The special package was recorded live in Melbourne, Australia at The National Tennis Centre in November 1989, in Australia 1989 has been fully restored with newly mixed and mastered surround sound.

This release captures The Bee Gees on their 'One for All World Tour' celebrating the band's eighteenth studio album, One. This classic career-spanning concert, part of the Bee Gees first global tour in ten years, sees the Gibb brothers performing tracks from as far back as their 1968 breakthrough US Top 10 hit "I've Gotta Get A Message To You", through their seventies and eighties hits, with electrifying performances of their dance-era smashes including "Stayin' Alive'" and "Jive Talking" as well as selections from the One album, for their legions of adoring fans. Read more including the tracklistingd - here.