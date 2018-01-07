|
The Bee Gees One For All Tour Live Coming To Home Video (Week in Review)
.
The Bee Gees One For All Tour Live Coming To Home Video was a top story on Friday: Eagle Rock have announced the February 2nd release of The Bee Gees One For All Tour Live, which they will be offering on DVD, SD Blu-ray and digital formats. We were sent the following details: The special package was recorded live in Melbourne, Australia at The National Tennis Centre in November 1989, in Australia 1989 has been fully restored with newly mixed and mastered surround sound. This release captures The Bee Gees on their 'One for All World Tour' celebrating the band's eighteenth studio album, One. This classic career-spanning concert, part of the Bee Gees first global tour in ten years, sees the Gibb brothers performing tracks from as far back as their 1968 breakthrough US Top 10 hit "I've Gotta Get A Message To You", through their seventies and eighties hits, with electrifying performances of their dance-era smashes including "Stayin' Alive'" and "Jive Talking" as well as selections from the One album, for their legions of adoring fans. Read more including the tracklistingd - here.
The special package was recorded live in Melbourne, Australia at The National Tennis Centre in November 1989, in Australia 1989 has been fully restored with newly mixed and mastered surround sound.
This release captures The Bee Gees on their 'One for All World Tour' celebrating the band's eighteenth studio album, One. This classic career-spanning concert, part of the Bee Gees first global tour in ten years, sees the Gibb brothers performing tracks from as far back as their 1968 breakthrough US Top 10 hit "I've Gotta Get A Message To You", through their seventies and eighties hits, with electrifying performances of their dance-era smashes including "Stayin' Alive'" and "Jive Talking" as well as selections from the One album, for their legions of adoring fans. Read more including the tracklistingd - here.
• Metallica Declared The No. 1 Rock Artist of 2017
• The Gaslight Anthem Reuniting For The 59 Sound Anniversary
• Fleetwood Mac Stream Previously-Unheard Version Of 'Landslide'
• The Stray Cats Reuniting For First American Show In 10 Years
• The Beatles Lead U.S Vinyl Sales To All Time High In 2017
• Alice Cooper Releases Promo For Paranormal Tour
• Red Fang Launching Their Own Branded Wine
• Judas Priest Releasing 'Lighting Strike' Music Video
• Paul McCartney and Yoko Ono React To Ringo Being Knighted
• Tracii Guns Talks L.A. Guns Comeback Album
• The Bee Gees One For All Tour Live Coming To Home Video
• Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Rocks The Arts And Crafts Store
• Elton John Posts Heartfelt Tribute To His Mother After Funeral
• Greg Lake Live In Piacenza Gets Limited Edition Release
• Ornimental Streaming New Song 'Love Thy Enemy'
• Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's Son Hospitalized For Pneumonia
• Eminem, Jack White, Travis Scott Lead Governors Ball 2018
• Frank Ocean Hints At New Music In Social Media Post
• Selena Gomez Stars In New Ad Campaign Video
• Brothers Osborne Release Epic Song 'Shoot Me Straight'
• 'Stranger Things' Star Sings Paramore And Fall Out Boy
• Miley Cyrus Helps 'The Voice' Contestant In A Big Way
• Songs Fuel New 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer
• Cardi B Has Fun With Vampire Weekend Singer's Meme
• Jason and Brittany Aldean Post Baby Memphis' 1-Month Birthday Photo
• Pink Cried With A Fellow Mom At Grocery Store
• Thomas Rhett Shared Ambitious Goal For 2018
• Charlie Puth Helps Excited Grandma Fan Celebrate
• Jana Kramer Renews Her Wedding Vows
• Taylor Swift Camp Moves To Have 'Shake It Off' Lawsuit Dismissed
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
• Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall
• Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds
• The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman
• Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels
• iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017
• Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox
• Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center
• Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)
• Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran
• Holiday Gift Guide: Jethro Tull - Songs from the Wood: The Country Set
• Holiday Gift Guide: Queen - News of the World: 40th Anniversary Edition
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.