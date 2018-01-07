The Stray Cats Reuniting For First American Show In 10 Years

The reunion show will be taking place on April 21st at The Orleans in Las Vegas with Brian Setzer, Lee Rocker and Slim Jim Phantom set to deliver a headline performance. They three commented on the special show:

Brian Setzer had this to say, "There's something magic about a Stray Cats show, Viva Las Vegas is the perfect event to experience that. C'mon down and Rock This Town!"

Lee Rocker says, "Just a string bass, a guitar and a drum, Stray Cats are back to show em how it's done. 39 years after our first gigs, we're back! Can't wait to Rock again with my brothers Brian and Slim."

Slim Jim adds, "Happy and thrilled to be hitting the stage with the Cats at Viva Las Vegas. We're The Rockabilly Kings back to reclaim our throne!" Find more details about the event - here.