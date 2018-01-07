From crazy videos to hilarious interviews, Cardi is a viral content machine. So when the record-breaking female MC came across a meme featuring Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig, she shared it with her 15.3 million followers.

Ezra appears deep in thought the caption: "When you take a free sample and pretend to care about the product." "This is me at Whole Foods trying out Cheese and I️n the Teriyaki spot," she wrote. Other users chimed in with their own versions of the meme.

"This me at Costco i be movin my mouth around as if to analyze the flavor lol," a follower commented. Cardi's (possibly accidental) shout-out to Koenig might just expose the indie rocker to a new audience of "Bodak Yellow" fans. And teriyaki fans. See the post - here.