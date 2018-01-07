Charlie Puth Helps Excited Grandma Fan Celebrate

"I'm gonna go see Charlie Puth!," she exclaims in the video, screaming and kissing the tickets once she realizes what she's holding in her hands. Cyara Bowles' tweet including the video quickly picked up steam, with Puth retweeting it with the caption, "I love this," and fellow pop star Julia Michaels chiming in for him to "marry her."

"Y'all got Charlie Puth to retweet my gran she's gonna freak when she wakes up to this," Bowles posted. True to form, Puth's retweet inspired a celebratory dance party to the singer's single, "Marvin Gaye." Watch Charlie Puth's biggest fan celebrate the pop star's retweet - here.