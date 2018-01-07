Now, a day after announcing his upcoming new album - Man Of The Woods, due on February 2 - Timberlake has also announced a list of collaborators. In addition to names like Alicia Keys, Pharrell Williams and Timbaland, there's also, you guessed it, Chris Stapleton.

Given that Timberlake has emphasized that his new album is inspired by his roots - in a video teaser he says, "This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any other album I've ever written, where I'm from - its personal" - it makes sense that he'd want to collaborate with Stapleton. Might there be more collaborations and contributions from other roots Americana musicians? Well, given that Timberlake will be releasing a new single off the album every week, we'll find out soon enough. - here.