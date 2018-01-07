Eminem, Jack White, Travis Scott Lead Governors Ball 2018

The concert will mark White's first solo appearance since 2014. The Yeah, Yeah, Yeahs, A Perfect Circle and N.E.R.D will also perform the festival, as will Diplo and Mark Ronson, who are scheduled to debut their new project Silk City.

Other artists scheduled for the Ball include: Halsey, Khalid, Chvrches, Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz, Vic Mensa, Cut Copy, Damian 'Jr. Gong' Marley, Dirty Projectors, Margo Price, Third Eye Blind, D.R.A.M., the Glitch Mob, Japandroids, Kelela and Brockhampton. Check out the full lineup - here.