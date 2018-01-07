Miley Cyrus Helps 'The Voice' Contestant In A Big Way

The season 13 contestant posted an emotional video on Instagram thanking the singer. "Miley, you are my dog, my best friend and I will defend you to the bitter end," Freeman said in the clip. "I'm telling you all, that woman is no joke. Not only did she do that, she put me and my family in a wonderful two-bedroom apartment until I found something. You don't understand that these people are real, her heart is so true."

Freeman went on to detail Cyrus' generosity on Twitter, sharing that the singer gave her the security deposit and paid off six months of rent until she got back on her feet.

Cyrus served as Freeman's mentor in Season 13 of The Voice, and was quite emotional when the singer was sent home from the competition. Read more - here.