Pink Cried With A Fellow Mom At Grocery Store

"A really sweet Mama came up 2me tonight at the grocery store and told me some nice words about how she gets strength from my parenting cause I'm not afraid to f— up in public," P!nk shared on Twitter. "We cried together. It's so hard. Y'all. I wish us mamas could give ourselves and each other a break."

An army of moms have responded to the singer's display of support in an ongoing thread of comments, sharing their own stories and thanking P!nk for her story.

"You are an inspiration for me. I'm a single mom and sometimes I feel like I can't go on," replied Julika Blume. But then I hear your music…and that makes me strong. "