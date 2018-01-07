Selena Gomez Stars In New Ad Campaign Video

In the clip, the singer poses seductively, dances around a house and sports a variety of Coach products, all with the NYC skyline in the background "'Creative Director Stuart Vevers makes New York feel like a town, a real community," Gomez said in a statement to Billboard. "It just feels like this is where the brand really lives."

Gomez previously teamed up with the fashion brand in 2016 when she co-designed a collection. She has also worn items from Coach designers for events including the American Music Awards and the Met Ball. Check out the clip - here.