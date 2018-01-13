The track comes from their forthcoming album "From Out Of The Skies" that is set to hit stores on March 23rd and was recorded at Dave Grohl's famed Studio 606. Watch the video here

Bulletboys singer Marq Torien had this to say about the new track, "Jesse and I had an instant bond when we met and he did an outstanding job collaborating on the song with his vocals a welcome contribution."