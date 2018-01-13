Dillinger Escape Plan Say Farewell Following Final Shows

"The amygdala is a tiny, almond shaped structure deep inside the emotional part of your brain. It is visceral and autonomous. Nature gave it to us for survival in a time when well thought out decisions would often have deadly consequences.

"Playing in The Dillinger Escape Plan would often put me in an extended state of fight or flight which enabled me to react almost exclusively on emotional impulse.

"The speed and intensity of our music and live shows were a catalyst for pure free expression with very little opportunity to reflect on my other daily stresses or even feel pain or fear."

"Thanks to all the people out there who contributed to allowing me this periodic meditation for the past 20 years. I will certainly miss this." Read more - here.