Dillinger Escape Plan Say Farewell Following Final Shows (Week in Review)

.
The Dillinger Escape Plan

Dillinger Escape Plan Say Farewell Following Final Shows was a top story on Monday: (Gibson) The Dillinger Escape Plan has officially performed its final shows in NYC, marking the end of the band. The breakup of the cult band has hit some fans hard, but they can rest assured guitarist Ben Weinman is not just saying, "uhh, whatever..." He shared the following note via Instagram:

"The amygdala is a tiny, almond shaped structure deep inside the emotional part of your brain. It is visceral and autonomous. Nature gave it to us for survival in a time when well thought out decisions would often have deadly consequences.

"Playing in The Dillinger Escape Plan would often put me in an extended state of fight or flight which enabled me to react almost exclusively on emotional impulse.

"The speed and intensity of our music and live shows were a catalyst for pure free expression with very little opportunity to reflect on my other daily stresses or even feel pain or fear."

"Thanks to all the people out there who contributed to allowing me this periodic meditation for the past 20 years. I will certainly miss this." Read more - here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

