Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Father Of Muscle Shoals, Duane Allman Mentor Rick Hall Dead at 85 (Week in Review)

.
Rick Hall

Father Of Muscle Shoals, Duane Allman Mentor Rick Hall Dead at 85 was a top story on Monday: (Gibson) Tributes have been paid to Rick Hall, the songwriter and record producer known as the "Father of Muscle Shoals Music," who died January 2nd. The 85-year-old passed away at his home in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, after a protracted illness.

Through FAME, his publishing company and studio, Hall made Muscle Shoals synonymous with a stew of soul, R&B and country that often featured sparkling, ultra-live sounds and a rep for dazzling performances from singers and instrumentalists. Roy Orbison's recording of "Sweet and Innocent," which Hall had co-written with Billy Sherrill, had led to the pair forming the publishing company Florence Alabama Music Enterprises (FAME) and setting up their own studio.

Hall went on to produce some of the most indelible soul and R&B recordings of the 20th century: Aretha Franklin's "I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You)," Etta James' cover of "Tell Mama" (the original version of which was also recorded at FAME), Otis Redding's "You Left the Water Running" and Wilson Pickett's cover of "Mustang Sally" among them. The studio was also known for its original house band, known as The Swampers (as referenced in Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Sweet Home Alabama").

A young Duane Allman, co-founder of The Allman Brothers, famously camped out near Hall's FAME studio in the hopes of catching a break - which he did when Hall put him on Wilson Pickett's album Hey Jude, which drew international attention for Allman. Duane built his stellar reputation before the Allman Bros through his recordings at FAME, which also included his staggering playing on Aretha Franklin's version of "The Weight." Indeed, the connection between Hall's studio and the Allman clan was strong - Gregg Allman chose FAME to record his final record, 2017's outstanding Southern Blood.

Country rocker Jason Isbell, whose The Nashville Sound was one of the most celebrated albums of 2017, paid tribute and cited Hall as helping to pave his way to a music career: "Rick Hall and his family gave me my first job in the music business, and nobody in the industry ever worked harder than Rick. Nobody. American music wouldn't be the same without his contributions. His death is a huge loss to those of us who knew him and those who didn't." - here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Rick Hall Music, DVDs, Books and more

Rick Hall T-shirts and Posters

More Rick Hall News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Father Of Muscle Shoals, Duane Allman Mentor Rick Hall Dead at 85

Rock Hall Of Famer Ricky Byrd Announces New Album 'Clean Getaway'

Rick Wakeman Changes His Tune About Yes Rock Hall Induction

Rick Wakeman Won't Be Taking Part In Yes Rock Hall Induction

Yes Icon Rick Wakeman Disgusted By Rock Hall

Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen Credit Fans For Rock Hall Nomination


More Stories for Rick Hall

Rick Hall Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Motorhead Cofounder 'Fast' Eddie Clarke Dead At 67- Paul McCartney See Danger For Future Of Music With Trend- Eagles Add New Stadium Dates To North American Tour- more

Recap: Van Halen Documentary Film Is In The Works- Moody Blues Ray Thomas Dead at 76- Gene Simmons Reunited With Ace Frehley 'The Vault' Event- Radiohead Sue Lana Del Rey- more

Eric Clapton Reveals That He Is Going Deaf- Metallica's Lars Ulrich Talks Early Influences In Documentary Preview- Jack White Releases 'Connected By Love' Video- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Video Featuring Ed Sheeran And Future- Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town Summer Tour- Jennifer Lopez to Make Cameo on 'Will & Grace'- more

Page Too Rewind: Blake Shelton Hints At Retirement- Mel Tillis Public Memorial Details Announced- Camila Cabello Previews Two New Tracks- Charlie Puth and Boyz II Men Team Up- more

Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers- Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'- Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Motorhead Cofounder 'Fast' Eddie Clarke Dead At 67

Paul McCartney See Danger For Future Of Music With Trend

The Eagles Add New Stadium Dates To North American Tour

Rock Hall Induction Wasn't Important To Deep Purple

Arctic Monkeys Announce First Performance In Over Three Years

Chris Cornell Human Rights Campaign Launched With All-Star Video

Joe Perry Joined By Special Guests For CES Performance

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Addresses Up Close & Personal Confusion

Bon Jovi Announce Spring Tour Dates

Whitesnake Stream Love Ain't No Stranger From Live Purple Release

Fall Out Boy Release 'Wilson (Expensive Mistakes)' Video

Heart's Ann Wilson Working On Solo Album to Honor Fallen Artists

Translator's Steve Barton Announces Triple Album

Paramore Combine 'Grow Up' with SZA's '20 Something'

HiRSH Releases 'Burn Up Alive' Video

Singled Out: MYJA's Flood

• more

Page Too News Stories
Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Video Featuring Ed Sheeran And Future

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town Announce Summer Tour

Jennifer Lopez to Make Cameo on 'Will & Grace'

Camila Cabello Performs 'Never Be the Same' On The 'Tonight Show'

Mariah Carey Now Has 'I Was Told There Would Be Tea' Merch Line

Future and Young Thug Release 'All da Smoke' Video

Troye Sivan Releases 'My My My' Video

Brandy Clark Reveals Touring Plans for 2018

Brantley Gilbert Reveals 'Kick It In the Ship' Cruise Details

Vic Mensa Explains His Prince-Inspired 'Slave' Tattoo

John Mayer Wants You To Write Him A Letter

Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott's Daughter Excited For Twins Arrival

Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers

Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'

Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced

Drake Documentary 'Toronto to Houston' Trailer Released

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman

Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017

Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox

Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center

Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.