Jay-Z and Beyonce Release 'Family Feud' Video on YouTube (Week in Review)



.

Jay-Z and Beyonce Release 'Family Feud' Video on YouTube was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) There is a lot going on in Jay-Z and Beyonce's new "Family Feud" music video. The video has now been shared on YouTube after being a Tidal exclusive. The flashy short film was directed by Academy Award nominee Ava DuVernay, and features a star-studded cast including Jessica Chastain, Michael B. Jordan, Thandie Newton, America Ferrera, Brie Larson, Rashida Jones, Mindy Kaling and Rosario Dawson. The clip weaves an elaborate tale that spans thousands of years, culminating in 2018 with an image of JAY-Z leading daughter Blue Ivy into a church. The rest of the clip finds JAY-Z rapping the track from a confessional booth, with Beyonce singing from the pulpit. The wild clip contains explicit lyrics, watch it - here.

Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission. Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.