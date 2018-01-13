|
Kanye West And Solange Knowles in New Helmut Lang Photo Project (Week in Review)
.
Kanye West And Solange Knowles in New Helmut Lang Photo Project was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Kanye West is ready for his close-up. The rapper was selected by fashion designer Helmut Lang to star in a new photo project in collaboration with Exactitudes. Solange Knowles was also selected to participate in the project, which aligns a dozen aesthetically-similar people into a grid of photographs. For his project, all of Lang's subjects wear a mix of new and vintage pieces from his collections over the years. West, a longtime Lang fan, wore his own archival pieces for the image (via Vogue). "Established in 1994, Exactitudes is an ongoing photographic project by Ari Versluis and Ellie Uyttenbroek focused on documenting underground subcultures and global communities," reads Lang's Instagram post for the project. "To celebrate Helmut Lang Re-Edition, Isabella Burley invited Exactitudes to capture cross-generational Helmut Lang collectors and fans wearing Volumes 1 and 2, marking their first collaboration with a brand." See the post - here.
See the post
