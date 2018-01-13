Among those who had a tough time taking in those scenes was Kidman's husband, Keith Urban.Kidman opened up about her country star hubby's reaction to some of her more intense dramatic roles of 2017, including Big Little Lies and feature film, The Killing of a Sacred Deer during a recent interview with W.

"[Keith Urban] is an artist. Um, he did have a hard time when he watched The Killing of a Sacred Deer," Kidman revealed. "He saw it at the Cannes Film Festival and he was sort of hypnotized and shattered by it. [Laughs.] And when he watched Big Little Lies he was disturbed; he says that when he hears me scream or cry from a certain place in my soul it's almost like it goes straight into him and he has a visceral reaction immediately. Because his brain and his heart doesn't discern between acting and real life. They're the same sounds for him. It throws him."

Kidman praised her husband in the interview, calling him a good man who supports her and their children 100 percent. Read more - here.