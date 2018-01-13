|
Kip Moore Hits The Beach For The New Year (Week in Review)
.
Kip Moore Hits The Beach For The New Year was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Country music's Kip Moore got in a few more waves before getting back to work. The surf-loving singer shared vacation photos on Instagram before departing for the mainland, saying, 'One last early morning session. cheers costa…till next time." Moore was on a well-deserved break after a year of achievements. The Tifton, Georgia native released his album Slowheart in 2017, and toured in support of the project on his Plead the Fifth tour. He also wrapped a movie project on the making of his album, The Journey to Slowheart. Moore will tour worldwide, kicking off on Feb. 10 in San Antonio, Texas, making some stops across America before hitting the United Kingdom, Australia and ending up in Calgary, Canada. Read more - here.
