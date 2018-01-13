Maren Morris Shares Career Advice For Budding Country Artists

"Any tips for writers & singers planning a move there ready to work for a career like yours?," the fan asked in response to a throwback photo Maren posted of the day she and her mother drove from Dallas to Nashville to launch her career.

"Be patient, lose your ego, be friendly but not aggressive, find your tribe, LISTEN, and learn from the best," Morris shared. "Go to rounds, go to meetings, hole up and figure out why your favorite songs are your favorite. And wait." See the tweets - here.